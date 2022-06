Encomendas disparam em laboratório dinamarquês, o único com vacina contra varíola do macaco

(FILES) This file handout photo taken in the year 2004 and received on May 23, 2022 from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, shows an ultrathin section electron-microscopic capture of the monkeypox virus. - As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world. (Photo by Freya KAULBARS / RKI Robert Koch Institute / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE IN THE CONTEXT OF REPORTS ON THE MONKEYPOX VIRUS - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RKI / FREYA KAULBARS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO PERMISSION TO CHANGE THE MOTIF - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY CAMILLE BAS-WOHLERT