Ex-presidentes e autoridades de 27 países temem insurreição no Brasil
Manifestações em apoio ao presidente Jair Bolsonaro e contra ministros do STF estão marcadas para esta terça-feira (7/9)
Ex-presidentes, parlamentares e autoridades de 27 países, incluindo o Brasil, assinam uma carta divulgada nesta segunda-feira (6/9) que coloca em alerta as manifestações pró-Bolsonaro marcadas para este 7 de Setembro.
Eles também avaliam que o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido) tem intensificado ataques às instituições democráticas e ameaçado cancelar as eleições presidenciais de 2022.
“Agora, Bolsonaro convoca seus apoiadores para viajar a Brasília em 7 de setembro, num ato de intimidação das instituições democráticas do país.”
“Nós, representantes eleitos e líderes de todo o mundo, soamos o alarme: Em 7 de setembro de 2021, uma possível insurreição colocará em perigo a democracia no Brasil.
Neste momento, o Presidente Jair Bolsonaro e seus aliados — incluindo grupos supremacistas brancos, a polícia militar e funcionários públicos em todos os níveis de governo — estão preparando uma marcha nacional contra o Supremo Tribunal Federal e o Congresso em 7 de setembro, aumentando os temores de um golpe de Estado na terceira maior democracia do mundo.
Bolsonaro tem intensificado seus ataques às instituições democráticas do Brasil nas últimas semanas. Em 10 de agosto, ele organizou um desfile militar sem precedentes pela capital, Brasília, e seus aliados no Congresso impulsionaram reformas radicais no sistema eleitoral do país, amplamente considerado um dos mais confiáveis do mundo. Bolsonaro e seu governo têm — repetidamente — ameaçado cancelar as eleições presidenciais de 2022 se o Congresso não aprovar essas reformas.
Agora, Bolsonaro convoca seus apoiadores para viajar a Brasília em 7 de setembro, num ato de intimidação das instituições democráticas do país. De acordo com uma mensagem compartilhada pelo presidente em 21 de agosto, a marcha está em preparação para um ‘necessário contragolpe’ contra o Congresso e o Supremo Tribunal Federal. A mensagem afirmava que a ‘Constituição comunista’ do Brasil havia retirado o poder de Bolsonaro, e acusava o ‘Poder Judiciário, a esquerda e todo um aparato, inclusive internacional, de interesses escusos’ ao conspirar contra ele.
Parlamentares do Brasil advertem que a mobilização de 7 de setembro tem sido moldada pela insurreição na capital dos EUA em 6 de janeiro de 2021, quando o então presidente Donald Trump incitou seus partidários a ‘parar o roubo’ com falsas alegações de fraude eleitoral nas eleições presidenciais de 2020.
Estamos profundamente preocupados com a ameaça iminente às instituições democráticas do Brasil — e estaremos vigilantes em defendê-las antes e depois de 7 de setembro. O povo brasileiro tem lutado durante décadas para garantir a democracia contra o domínio militar. Não devemos permitir que Bolsonaro os tire agora.
Assinado,
- José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, Former Prime Minister, Spain
- Fernando Lugo, Fmr President, Paraguay
- Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Nobel Laureate, Argentina
- Noam Chomsky, Professor, USA
- Yanis Varoufakis, Member of Parliament, Greece
- Ernesto Samper, Fmr President, Colombia
- Jeremy Corbyn, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Cori Bush, Member of the House of Representatives, USA
- Jean-Luc Melenchon, Member of the National Assembly, France
- Gustavo Petro, Senator, Colombia
- Caroline Lucas, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Golriz Gharahman, Member of Parliament, New Zealand
- Larissa Waters, Senator, Australia
- Helmut Scholz, Member of the European Parliament, Germany
- Manon Aubry, Member of the European Parliament, France
- Gonzalo Winter, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Heinz Bierbaum, President of the Party of the European Left, Germany
- Ricardo Patiño, Fmr Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ecuador
- Unai Sordo, General Secretary of Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), Spain
- Cornel West, Professor, USA
- María José Pizarro, Member of the House of Representatives, Colombia
- Juan Somavía, Fmr Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Chile
- Rafael Correa, Fmr President, Ecuador
- Oscar Laborde, President of Mercosur Parliament, Argentina
- Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Member of the Chicago City Council, USA
- Manuel Bompard, Member of the European Parliament, France
- Rafael Michelini, Senator, Uruguay
- Nelson Larzabal, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay
- Celso Amorim, Fmr Minister of Foreign Relations, Brazil
- Ana Isabel Prera, Fmr Ambassador, Guatemala
- Hugo Yasky, Secretary-General of Central de Trabajadores de la Argentina (CTA), Argentina
- Mehreen Faruqi, Senator, Australia
- Thierry Bodson, President of the Fédération Générale du Travail de Belgique (FGTB), Belgium
- Denis de la Reussille, Member of the National Council, Switzerland
- Marco Enriquez-Ominami, Fmr Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Aída García Naranjo, Fmr Minister of Women and Social Development, Peru
- Jordon Steele-John, Senator, Australia
- Martín Torrijos, Fmr President, Panamá
- Liliam Kechichian, Senator, Uruguay
- Nicolás Viera, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay
- Zarah Sultana, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Claudia Webbe, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Martin Buschmann, Member of EU Parliament, Germany
- Kenny MacAskill, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Mick Whitley, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Marion Fellows, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Mohammad Yasin, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Tony Lloyd, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- John McDonnell, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Kate Osborne, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Ian Byrne, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Pauline Bryan, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Prem Sikka, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom
- John Hendy, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom
- Gerardo Pisarello, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Cecilia Britto, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina
- Gabriela Rivadeneria, Fmr President of National Assembly, Ecuador
- Aina Vidal, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Daisy Tourné, Senator, Uruguay
- Eric Calcagno, National Deputy, Argentina
- Omar Plaini, Senator, Argentina
- Marcela Aguiñaga, Fmr Minister of the Environment, Ecuador
- Rafael Mayoral, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Fernanda Vallejo, National Deputy, Argentina
- Idoia Villanueva, Member of the European Parliament, Spain
- Lucía Muñoz Dalda, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Marita Perceval, Senator, Argentina
- Ricardo Oviedo, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina
- Maite Mola, Vice-President of the Party of the European Left, Spain
- Andres Arauz, Fmr Minister of Knowledge and Human Talent, Ecuador
- Alicia Castro, Fmr Ambassador, Argentina
- Adolfo Mendoza Leigue, Senator, Bolivia
- Barry Gardiner, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Jon Cruddas, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Mary Kelly Foy, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Apsana Begum, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Maurizio Landini, General Secretary of Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro, Italy
- Kim Johnson, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Diane Abbott, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Tahir Ali, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Sira Rego, Member of the European Parliament, Spain
- Manu Pineda, Member of the European Parliament, Spain
- Richard Burgon, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom
- Iván Cepeda Castro, Senator, Colombia
- Daniel Caggiani, Fmr President of the Mercosur Parliament, Uruguay
- Guillaume Long, Fmr Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ecuador
- José Roselli, National Deputy, Argentina
- Guillermo Carmona, National Deputy, Argentina
- Arlindo Chinaglia, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Brazil
- Paola Vega, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Costa Rica
- Juan López de Uralde, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Monica Macha, National Deputy, Argentina
- Martina Velarde, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Antònia Jover, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Daniel Martínez, Fmr Mayor of Montevideo, Uruguay
- Ana Merelis, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Bolivia
- Perpétua Almeida, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Brazil
- Carlos Ominami, Fmr Senator, Chile
- Hugo Martínez, Fmr Foreign Minister, El Salvador
- Scott Ludlam, Fmr Senator, Australia
- Leïla Chaibi, Member of the European Parliament, France
- Saúl Ortega, Fmr President of the Mercosur Parliament, Venezuela
- Mónica Xavier, Fmr Senator, Uruguay
- Paulão, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Brazil
- Cristina Alvarez Rodríguez, National Deputy, Argentina
- Lia Veronica Caliva, National Deputy, Argentina
- Fotini Bakadima, Member of Parliament, Greece
- Ricardo Canese, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Paraguay
- Héctor Fernández, National Deputy, Argentina
- Alejandro Rusconi, International Relations Secretary of Movimiento Evita, Argentina
- Amanda Della Ventura, Senator, Uruguay
- Carlos López, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina
- Juan Carlos Alderete, National Deputy, Argentina
- Ruth Buffalo, Member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, USA
- Adrien Quatennens, Member of the National Assembly, France
- Cristian Bello, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina
- Alberto Grillón, Fmr Senator, Paraguay
- Jahiren Noriega Donoso, Member of the National Assembly, Ecuador
- Carlos Sotelo, Fmr Senator, Mexico
- Nanci Parrilli, Senator, Argentina
- María Antonieta Saa Diaz, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Marcia Covarrubias, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Bettiana Díaz, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay
- Gastón Harispe, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina
- Ubaldo Aíta, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay
- Carolina Yutrovic, National Deputy, Argentina
- Claudia Mix, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Clara López, Fmr Minister of Labour, Colombia
- Karol Cariola, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile
- Roser Maestro, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Mercedes Pérez, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Victoria Donda, National Deputy, Argentina
- Benoît Martin, President of the Confédération Générale du Travail-Paris (CGT-Paris), France
- Marisa Saavedra, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Miguel Bustamante, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Antón Gómez-Reino, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Pedro Antonio Honrubia, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Joan Mena, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Mar García Puig, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Txema Guijarro, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Pablo Echenique, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Sofía Castañón, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Javier Sanchez, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Pilar Garrido, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Ismael Cortés, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain
- Julio Sotelo, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina
- Florence Poznanski, National Secretary Parti de Gauche, France
- John Ackerman, Professor, Mexico
- Karina Oliva, Fmr Gubernatorial Candidate for the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, Chile
- Florence Poznanski, National Executive Secretary of the Parti de Gauche, France
- Jean-Christophe Sellin, Co-coordinator of the Parti de Gauche, France
- Helene Lecacheux, Co-coordinator of the Parti de Gauche, France
- Camilo Lagos, President of the Partido Progresista, Chile
- Gibrán Ramírez Reyes, Professor, Mexico
- Katu Arkonada, Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, Mexico
- Eduardo Valdes, National Deputy, Argentina
- Nora Del Valle Giménez, Senator, Argentina
- Minou Tabarez Miraval, National Deputy, Dominican Republic
- Yves Niveaux, Direction of the PST/POP, Switzerland
- Marc Botenga, Member of EU Parliament, Belgium
- Felipe Carballo, Diputado Nacional, Frente Amplio, Uruguay
- José Miguel Insulza, Fmr Foreign Minister, Chile
- Mathilde Pannot, Member of the National Assembly, France”
