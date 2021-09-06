Ex-presidentes e autoridades de 27 países temem insurreição no Brasil Manifestações em apoio ao presidente Jair Bolsonaro e contra ministros do STF estão marcadas para esta terça-feira (7/9)

Ex-presidentes, parlamentares e autoridades de 27 países, incluindo o Brasil, assinam uma carta divulgada nesta segunda-feira (6/9) que coloca em alerta as manifestações pró-Bolsonaro marcadas para este 7 de Setembro.

Os 165 signatários apontam para uma possível insurreição que “colocará em perigo a democracia no Brasil”.

Eles também avaliam que o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido) tem intensificado ataques às instituições democráticas e ameaçado cancelar as eleições presidenciais de 2022.

“Agora, Bolsonaro convoca seus apoiadores para viajar a Brasília em 7 de setembro, num ato de intimidação das instituições democráticas do país.”

Gustavo Alcântara/Especial Metrópoles Assinam o manifesto os ex-presidentes da Colômbia, Ernesto Samper; do Paraguai, Fernando Lugo; do Equador, Rafael Correa; do Panamá, Martín Torrijos; o ex-primeiro ministro da Espanha, José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero; entre outros.

Leia a íntegra:

“Nós, representantes eleitos e líderes de todo o mundo, soamos o alarme: Em 7 de setembro de 2021, uma possível insurreição colocará em perigo a democracia no Brasil.

Neste momento, o Presidente Jair Bolsonaro e seus aliados — incluindo grupos supremacistas brancos, a polícia militar e funcionários públicos em todos os níveis de governo — estão preparando uma marcha nacional contra o Supremo Tribunal Federal e o Congresso em 7 de setembro, aumentando os temores de um golpe de Estado na terceira maior democracia do mundo.

Bolsonaro tem intensificado seus ataques às instituições democráticas do Brasil nas últimas semanas. Em 10 de agosto, ele organizou um desfile militar sem precedentes pela capital, Brasília, e seus aliados no Congresso impulsionaram reformas radicais no sistema eleitoral do país, amplamente considerado um dos mais confiáveis do mundo. Bolsonaro e seu governo têm — repetidamente — ameaçado cancelar as eleições presidenciais de 2022 se o Congresso não aprovar essas reformas.

Agora, Bolsonaro convoca seus apoiadores para viajar a Brasília em 7 de setembro, num ato de intimidação das instituições democráticas do país. De acordo com uma mensagem compartilhada pelo presidente em 21 de agosto, a marcha está em preparação para um ‘necessário contragolpe’ contra o Congresso e o Supremo Tribunal Federal. A mensagem afirmava que a ‘Constituição comunista’ do Brasil havia retirado o poder de Bolsonaro, e acusava o ‘Poder Judiciário, a esquerda e todo um aparato, inclusive internacional, de interesses escusos’ ao conspirar contra ele.

Parlamentares do Brasil advertem que a mobilização de 7 de setembro tem sido moldada pela insurreição na capital dos EUA em 6 de janeiro de 2021, quando o então presidente Donald Trump incitou seus partidários a ‘parar o roubo’ com falsas alegações de fraude eleitoral nas eleições presidenciais de 2020.

Estamos profundamente preocupados com a ameaça iminente às instituições democráticas do Brasil — e estaremos vigilantes em defendê-las antes e depois de 7 de setembro. O povo brasileiro tem lutado durante décadas para garantir a democracia contra o domínio militar. Não devemos permitir que Bolsonaro os tire agora.

Assinado,

José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, Former Prime Minister, Spain

Fernando Lugo, Fmr President, Paraguay

Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Nobel Laureate, Argentina

Noam Chomsky, Professor, USA

Yanis Varoufakis, Member of Parliament, Greece

Ernesto Samper, Fmr President, Colombia

Jeremy Corbyn, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Cori Bush, Member of the House of Representatives, USA

Jean-Luc Melenchon, Member of the National Assembly, France

Gustavo Petro, Senator, Colombia

Caroline Lucas, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Golriz Gharahman, Member of Parliament, New Zealand

Larissa Waters, Senator, Australia

Helmut Scholz, Member of the European Parliament, Germany

Manon Aubry, Member of the European Parliament, France

Gonzalo Winter, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Heinz Bierbaum, President of the Party of the European Left, Germany

Ricardo Patiño, Fmr Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ecuador

Unai Sordo, General Secretary of Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), Spain

Cornel West, Professor, USA

María José Pizarro, Member of the House of Representatives, Colombia

Juan Somavía, Fmr Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Chile

Rafael Correa, Fmr President, Ecuador

Oscar Laborde, President of Mercosur Parliament, Argentina

Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Member of the Chicago City Council, USA

Manuel Bompard, Member of the European Parliament, France

Rafael Michelini, Senator, Uruguay

Nelson Larzabal, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay

Celso Amorim, Fmr Minister of Foreign Relations, Brazil

Ana Isabel Prera, Fmr Ambassador, Guatemala

Hugo Yasky, Secretary-General of Central de Trabajadores de la Argentina (CTA), Argentina

Mehreen Faruqi, Senator, Australia

Thierry Bodson, President of the Fédération Générale du Travail de Belgique (FGTB), Belgium

Denis de la Reussille, Member of the National Council, Switzerland

Marco Enriquez-Ominami, Fmr Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Aída García Naranjo, Fmr Minister of Women and Social Development, Peru

Jordon Steele-John, Senator, Australia

Martín Torrijos, Fmr President, Panamá

Liliam Kechichian, Senator, Uruguay

Nicolás Viera, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay

Zarah Sultana, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Claudia Webbe, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Martin Buschmann, Member of EU Parliament, Germany

Kenny MacAskill, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Mick Whitley, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Marion Fellows, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Mohammad Yasin, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Tony Lloyd, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

John McDonnell, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Kate Osborne, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Ian Byrne, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Pauline Bryan, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Prem Sikka, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom

John Hendy, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom

Gerardo Pisarello, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Cecilia Britto, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina

Gabriela Rivadeneria, Fmr President of National Assembly, Ecuador

Aina Vidal, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Daisy Tourné, Senator, Uruguay

Eric Calcagno, National Deputy, Argentina

Omar Plaini, Senator, Argentina

Marcela Aguiñaga, Fmr Minister of the Environment, Ecuador

Rafael Mayoral, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Fernanda Vallejo, National Deputy, Argentina

Idoia Villanueva, Member of the European Parliament, Spain

Lucía Muñoz Dalda, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Marita Perceval, Senator, Argentina

Ricardo Oviedo, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina

Maite Mola, Vice-President of the Party of the European Left, Spain

Andres Arauz, Fmr Minister of Knowledge and Human Talent, Ecuador

Alicia Castro, Fmr Ambassador, Argentina

Adolfo Mendoza Leigue, Senator, Bolivia

Barry Gardiner, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Jon Cruddas, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Mary Kelly Foy, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Apsana Begum, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Maurizio Landini, General Secretary of Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro, Italy

Kim Johnson, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Diane Abbott, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Tahir Ali, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Sira Rego, Member of the European Parliament, Spain

Manu Pineda, Member of the European Parliament, Spain

Richard Burgon, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom

Iván Cepeda Castro, Senator, Colombia

Daniel Caggiani, Fmr President of the Mercosur Parliament, Uruguay

Guillaume Long, Fmr Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ecuador

José Roselli, National Deputy, Argentina

Guillermo Carmona, National Deputy, Argentina

Arlindo Chinaglia, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Brazil

Paola Vega, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Costa Rica

Juan López de Uralde, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Monica Macha, National Deputy, Argentina

Martina Velarde, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Antònia Jover, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Daniel Martínez, Fmr Mayor of Montevideo, Uruguay

Ana Merelis, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Bolivia

Perpétua Almeida, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Brazil

Carlos Ominami, Fmr Senator, Chile

Hugo Martínez, Fmr Foreign Minister, El Salvador

Scott Ludlam, Fmr Senator, Australia

Leïla Chaibi, Member of the European Parliament, France

Saúl Ortega, Fmr President of the Mercosur Parliament, Venezuela

Mónica Xavier, Fmr Senator, Uruguay

Paulão, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Brazil

Cristina Alvarez Rodríguez, National Deputy, Argentina

Lia Veronica Caliva, National Deputy, Argentina

Fotini Bakadima, Member of Parliament, Greece

Ricardo Canese, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Paraguay

Héctor Fernández, National Deputy, Argentina

Alejandro Rusconi, International Relations Secretary of Movimiento Evita, Argentina

Amanda Della Ventura, Senator, Uruguay

Carlos López, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina

Juan Carlos Alderete, National Deputy, Argentina

Ruth Buffalo, Member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, USA

Adrien Quatennens, Member of the National Assembly, France

Cristian Bello, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina

Alberto Grillón, Fmr Senator, Paraguay

Jahiren Noriega Donoso, Member of the National Assembly, Ecuador

Carlos Sotelo, Fmr Senator, Mexico

Nanci Parrilli, Senator, Argentina

María Antonieta Saa Diaz, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Marcia Covarrubias, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Bettiana Díaz, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay

Gastón Harispe, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina

Ubaldo Aíta, Member of the Chamber of Representatives, Uruguay

Carolina Yutrovic, National Deputy, Argentina

Claudia Mix, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Clara López, Fmr Minister of Labour, Colombia

Karol Cariola, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile

Roser Maestro, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Mercedes Pérez, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Victoria Donda, National Deputy, Argentina

Benoît Martin, President of the Confédération Générale du Travail-Paris (CGT-Paris), France

Marisa Saavedra, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Miguel Bustamante, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Antón Gómez-Reino, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Pedro Antonio Honrubia, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Joan Mena, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Mar García Puig, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Txema Guijarro, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Pablo Echenique, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Sofía Castañón, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Javier Sanchez, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Pilar Garrido, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Ismael Cortés, Member of the Congress of Deputies, Spain

Julio Sotelo, Member of the Mercosur Parliament, Argentina

Florence Poznanski, National Secretary Parti de Gauche, France

John Ackerman, Professor, Mexico

Karina Oliva, Fmr Gubernatorial Candidate for the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, Chile

Florence Poznanski, National Executive Secretary of the Parti de Gauche, France

Jean-Christophe Sellin, Co-coordinator of the Parti de Gauche, France

Helene Lecacheux, Co-coordinator of the Parti de Gauche, France

Camilo Lagos, President of the Partido Progresista, Chile

Gibrán Ramírez Reyes, Professor, Mexico

Katu Arkonada, Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, Mexico

Eduardo Valdes, National Deputy, Argentina

Nora Del Valle Giménez, Senator, Argentina

Minou Tabarez Miraval, National Deputy, Dominican Republic

Yves Niveaux, Direction of the PST/POP, Switzerland

Marc Botenga, Member of EU Parliament, Belgium

Felipe Carballo, Diputado Nacional, Frente Amplio, Uruguay

José Miguel Insulza, Fmr Foreign Minister, Chile

Mathilde Pannot, Member of the National Assembly, France”

Metrópoles